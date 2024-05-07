DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.33.

DaVita stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.45. 57,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

