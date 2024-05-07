Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2,226.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,654 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. 42,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,859. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.