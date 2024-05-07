Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Jabil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,973. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.88.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

