Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,000.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $27.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $16.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $889.00.

NYSE:DECK opened at $861.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $878.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $763.88.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $23,173,771 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

