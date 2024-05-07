National Bank of Canada FI Has $23.44 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $23,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $173,174,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,603,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 855,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,058,000 after buying an additional 225,562 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,573,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $235.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.94 and a 200-day moving average of $224.81.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

