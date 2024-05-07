Spire Wealth Management Sells 403 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,741. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

