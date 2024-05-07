Royal Bank of Canada Trims Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Target Price to $61.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESNT. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

Essent Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. 13,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,451. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,320,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after acquiring an additional 258,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 120,881 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

