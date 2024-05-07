Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 3,843,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,934,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

