Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.53. 29,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,452. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.65 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.60.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

