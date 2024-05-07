TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $193,000 in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHF. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1,983.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,845 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

NYSE MHF opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

