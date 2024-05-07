Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.32. 57,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,165. Fluor has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

