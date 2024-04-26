Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,653. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

