EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.11. 873,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

