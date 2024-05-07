Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

