Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 2.9 %

Establishment Labs stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

