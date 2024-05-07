Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,433 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 58.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 117,437 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WBS opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

