Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 170,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,975,000 after buying an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,481,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,858,000 after acquiring an additional 246,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,598,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,022,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

