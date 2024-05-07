Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Target Price at $64.56

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OGS

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $30,395,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,312.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 162.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 204,655 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 146,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.