Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $111.42

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.60. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $77.87 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

