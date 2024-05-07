Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.18.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949,171 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

