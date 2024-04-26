Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after buying an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,688. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

