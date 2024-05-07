Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 10.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diageo by 20.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,753,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $138.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

