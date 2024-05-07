Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after buying an additional 1,484,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Coterra Energy by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,422,000 after buying an additional 1,281,094 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

