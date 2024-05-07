Sapient Capital LLC Invests $301,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,006,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.4 %

Chubb stock opened at $252.05 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

