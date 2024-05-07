Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 17,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on MIRM
Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals
In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.