Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.58. 12,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.73 and its 200 day moving average is $226.68. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $262.97. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teleflex

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.