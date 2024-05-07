Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-11.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

