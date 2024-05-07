Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MWA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,838. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $345,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,649.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $1,052,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

