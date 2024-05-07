Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. 114,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

