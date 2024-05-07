FRP (FRPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of FRPH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $587.48 million, a P/E ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 0.56. FRP has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

