Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on FLUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13,302.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
