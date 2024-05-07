Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Model N’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. 95,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,649. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

