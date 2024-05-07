Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,098. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,821,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $175,348.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,821,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,750 shares of company stock worth $31,864,820 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

