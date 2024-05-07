Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Natera Price Performance
Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,098. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
