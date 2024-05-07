Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Safehold Trading Up 2.2 %

SAFE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. 50,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,730. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 36.61 and a quick ratio of 36.61.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

