Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $329,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $222.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.78. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $121.81 and a twelve month high of $239.14.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

