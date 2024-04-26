Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,395 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REMX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of REMX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $88.48.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

