Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Up 7.9%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.61 and last traded at $230.61. 1,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

