Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 7,138 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,320. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

