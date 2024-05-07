TD Cowen Boosts Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $55.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 223,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after acquiring an additional 190,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 151,928 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

