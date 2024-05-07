SI-BONE’s (SIBN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $596.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,905 shares of company stock worth $190,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SI-BONE by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SI-BONE by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SI-BONE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.