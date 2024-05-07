Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

