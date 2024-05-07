Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Tractor Supply by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,272,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,170,000 after acquiring an additional 210,131 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $269.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.78. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

