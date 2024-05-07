Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,742 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

PDP stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

