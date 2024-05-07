Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after buying an additional 718,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,661,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.