Robert W. Baird Trims Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price to $69.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAST. HSBC upped their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 69,904 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 205.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.