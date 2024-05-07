Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,408 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 857,423 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,888,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.