Aurora (ARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.45 on June 20th

Aurora (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Aurora’s previous dividend of $2.97. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aurora Trading Up 0.4 %

LON ARR opened at GBX 246 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.90. Aurora has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 252.86 ($3.18).

About Aurora

See Also

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

