Aurora (ARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.45 on June 20th

Aurora (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Aurora’s previous dividend of $2.97. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aurora Trading Up 0.4 %
LON ARR opened at GBX 246 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.90. Aurora has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 252.86 ($3.18).
About Aurora
