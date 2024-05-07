Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

Stock analysts at New Street Research started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KSPI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company.

KSPI stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $136.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth about $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,051,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at $147,577,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

