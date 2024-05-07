Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 7,090 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 219.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

