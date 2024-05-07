FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

